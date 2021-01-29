As of January 29 to April 30, 2021, all persons entering Bulgaria must present a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19, performed up to 72 hours before their arrival, the Bulgarian Border Police has announced.

560 new COVID-19 cases reported

Exceptions are allowed for drivers of international buses, drivers of transit trucks, crews of vessels and aircraft.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with the status of permanent, long-term or continuous residence on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria and their family members who do not present a PCR test document shall be quarantined for a period of 10 days at home or in another place of accommodation, in which they have indicated that they will reside.