The number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 2,460 after seventeen new infections were confirmed over the last 24 hours, Assoc. Prof. Dimo ​​Dimov from the national coronavirus task force said on Wednesday morning. 217 patients have been hospitalized, 22 of them in intensive care units.

Dance halls, theatres and operas will be allowed to function indoors

1557 samples have been tested. The tendency for recovered patients to be more than the newly established virus cases continues. For the last 24 hours, 32 patients have been cured. With them, those cured since the beginning of the crisis reached 912.

Among the medical staff there is another new case. A nurse from Yambol is positive for COVID-19.

Three more fatalities connected to the COVID-19 infection were reported during the last 24 hours. Three women over 70 years of age with comorbidities and established coronavirus infections died during the past 24 hours.

Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast is among the safest places in Europe