The night clubs and pubs of any kind will be allowed to reopen as of June 15. That will happen under strict hygenic control and anti-epidemic measures.

Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast is among the safest places in Europe

This is another step for reopening the economy after the lockdown measures are being lifted cautiously, in phases.

Restaurants, cafes and pastry shops will be allowed to work indoors. The same work measures that have been applied so far will be observed.

Earlier today was announced that dance halls, theatres and operas will now be allowed to work indoors as well. The decision came after a meeting of representatives of artistic professional unions with the Ministers of Health and of Culture Kiril Ananiev and Boil Banov.

Dance halls, theatres and operas will be allowed to function indoors

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumber new cases of disease for eight consecutive days



