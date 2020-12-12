In an online forum dedicated to the Western Balkans and organized by MEP Angel Dzhambazki, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that Bulgaria had always been one of the strongest supporters of the European perspective of the Western Balkans, BTA reports. Minister Zaharieva assured that the support to the countries of the Western Balkans would continue, but at the same time she reminded that it had never been unconditional.

MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk: Sofia and Skopje need to return to the foundations of the good neighbour agreement

North Macedonia has ignored the warnings about the non-compliance with the treaty on good neighbourliness, Foreign Minister Zaharieva said. She added that Bulgaria would remain open for dialogue and voiced her hope that Sofia and Skopje would find a way out of this situation.

North Macedonia special envoy for Bulgaria Vlado Bučkovski arrives in Sofia

The year 2020 is one of the most difficult years that humanity has ever faced and I hope it has given us an important lesson - that trust, solidarity and friendship are the foundation on which we must build our relations, Zaharieva said.

Borissov to Bučkovski: Generations would not forgive us for not finding compromise

At the video conference, EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel presented the Innovation Agenda for the Western Balkans, which has the ambition to give further impetus to research, innovation, education, culture, youth and sports. The agenda proposes specific goals to increase the capacity of the Western Balkans to meet global challenges, including those related to the environmental and digital transition.