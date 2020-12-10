"I have always believed that solutions can be found at the negotiating table. The current and future generations would forgive neither Bulgaria, nor the Republic of North Macedonia for failing to find a compromise that would provide perspectives", the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said today at the meeting with Skopje's Special Envoy for Bulgaria, Vlado Bučkovski.

Сегашните и следващите поколения няма да простят нито на България, нито на Република Северна Македония това, че не сме... Posted by Boyko Borissov on Thursday, 10 December 2020

Through his Facebook profile, PM Borissov said that he pointed out it was important for relationships of mutual trust to return to strict and irreversible fulfillment of all commitments under the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation, signed in 2017.

Bulgaria has made every effort for the Western Balkans to join NATO and the EU and that is why during this country’s presidency of the Council of the EU the topic was of top priority.