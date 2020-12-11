“Sofia and Skopje need to return to the negotiating table and to the foundations of the agreement with the things that are common to both, instead of fixating on the short-term horizon – up until March,” Ilhan Kyuchyuk, who is European Parliament's Permanent Rapporteur on the Republic of North Macedonia, said for the Bulgarian national Radion on Friday.

“To find a solution we need to go back to the friendship and good neighbour agreement and overcome the broken trust in the agreement,” Ilhan Kyuchyuk said.

“We need to find a way to mitigate the extreme, radical Macedonism within the frameworks of the comprehensive dialogue between the two countries", he added.