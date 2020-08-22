This year, too, many Bulgarians are expected to climb the Shipka peak in the Stara Planina mountain to pay homage to the feat of the heroes who died for the freedom of Bulgaria. The defense of the Shipka Pass was one of the most heroic and decisive battles during the Russian-Turkish War of 1877-1878, and the battles between the defenders of the Pass and the Turkish army have gone down in history as the Shipka Epopee.

The celebration of the 143rd anniversary of the Shipka epic battle will begin with a memorial service at the Sokolovo Monastery near Gabrovo in memory of those who lost their lives in the epic battles. The program will continue with the ascent of the 890 steps to the Monument of Freedom on Shipka Peak.

President Rumen Radev is expected to join the citizens who will head to the top and to deliver a speech.

The day before the celebration, one of the largest national flags of Bulgaria, with a size of 60 sq/m, was placed next to the Monument of Freedom.