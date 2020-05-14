The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has reached 2,100, the task force said on

Thursday morning. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 31.

Three more infected people passed away bringing the number of the casualties up to 99.



There are 365 patients in hospitals, including 51 in intensive care units.

Since the begging of the pandemic 521 infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

The total number of the positive samples of medics is 228.