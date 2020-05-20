Thirty three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,292.

Four more people have died with the disease. Twenty one of the new patients have been hospitalized. A total of 684 patients have recovered since the infection first hit Bulgaria.

A 13-year-old boy was tested positive for coronavirus, as well as two more health workers in Vratza and Pleven.