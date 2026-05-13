Снимка: iStock
То се състои от 61 отделни кадъра
Роувърът "Perseverance" на НАСА си направи селфи на Марс. Откакто кацна на Марс преди пет години, той анализира минерали, докато се движи на запад през сухия терен на Червената планета.
Since landing on Mars five years ago, NASA's Perseverance rover has been analysing minerals as it moves westward across the arid terrain of the Red Planet.— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 13, 2026
The geological explorer sent back an image of itself composed of 61 separate shots.
🔗https://t.co/LyXZ3447Ve pic.twitter.com/TTiptgyuUn
Селфито е съставено от 61 отделни кадъра и показва как „Perseverance“ насочва мачтата си към скалиста издатина.
Редактор: Никола Тунев
Perseverance in the Wild Martian West 🤠— NASA (@NASA) May 12, 2026
Our Perseverance Mars rover snapped some photos beyond the western rim of Jezero Crater—the farthest west the rover has ever gone on the Red Planet. See what we found there: https://t.co/nIkwxstE26 pic.twitter.com/6gJ9xgnVy5
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