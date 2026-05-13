То се състои от 61 отделни кадъра

Роувърът "Perseverance" на НАСА си направи селфи на Марс. Откакто кацна на Марс преди пет години, той анализира минерали, докато се движи на запад през сухия терен на Червената планета. 

Селфито е съставено от 61 отделни кадъра и показва как „Perseverance“ насочва мачтата си към скалиста издатина. 

Редактор: Никола Тунев
Източник: Sky News

Последвайте ни

tracking tracking tracking tracking tracking tracking tracking