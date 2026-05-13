Роувърът "Perseverance" на НАСА си направи селфи на Марс. Откакто кацна на Марс преди пет години, той анализира минерали, докато се движи на запад през сухия терен на Червената планета.

Since landing on Mars five years ago, NASA's Perseverance rover has been analysing minerals as it moves westward across the arid terrain of the Red Planet.



The geological explorer sent back an image of itself composed of 61 separate shots.



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