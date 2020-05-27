Ambassador Herro Mustafa continues with her weekly series "Cultural Contacts". This time she shared her tour of the ancient thracian city of Kabile.

Ambassador Mustafa toured the basilica, public baths, and grounds of this ancient city, located near Yambol province.

The ancient Thracian city of Kabile was one of the most important and largest towns in Thrace and its architectural remains are impressive, many of them preserved and restored.

The site was inhabited since the 2nd millennium BC and traces of a Neolithic culture have been unearthed. Ceramics discovered from the 10th to the 6th century BC prove that the site was inhabited during the early Iron Age as well.

"Today Ambassador Mustafa shares her tour of the ancient Thracian city of Kabile with you! Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, Ambassador Mustafa toured the basilica, public baths, and grounds of this ancient city. Once again the Ambassador was amazed by the layers upon layers of rich Bulgarian history. What an inspiration this land is!", the US Embassy wrote on Facebook.