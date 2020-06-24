The emergency epidemic situation has been extended until July 15, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced. We will not impose new or old stricter measures, assured the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.

The requirements for observance of social distance and personal hygiene remain in force. The control will be greatly increased. The proposal is based on an in-depth analysis of the disease's development, Ananiev said.

130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria

At the current new peak of the coronavirus, efforts are focused on monitoring the implementation of existing precautions. Control will be tightened, but the introduction of new restrictions is not planned, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev explained for NOVA.

There has been a significant change in the situation, with a significant jump of the number of patients in the country compared to the previous two weeks, the Health Minister explained.

In connection with the measures, Prime Minister Borissov announced that no one in the world can say what is right or wrong. The whole world is acting based on the trial-error method, Borissov said, warning the sports minister that the stadiums would be closed if the behavior of the football fans does not change.

Probably the reasons for this jump are complex, but this second wave is not an extraordinary and only Bulgarian phenomenon.