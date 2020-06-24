130 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, data of the Unified Information System shows. For the same period 2,946 PCR tests have been done.

Since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 4,114 people in Bulgaria tested positive for coronavirus. 1689 of the cases are active. 2,217 patients have recovered, 46 of them gave negative results in the past 24 hours.

A total of 362 infected people remain in hospitals as 13 of them are in intensive care units.

The coronavirus-related death toll has reached 208. The latest victim is a 65-year-old woman with diabetes, chronic neurological and heart disease passed away.

There are 7 newly confirmed cases of infected medics including 4 doctors and 2 nurses.