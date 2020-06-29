It must be sent online up to 48 hours before entering the country
All people who want to travel to Greece will have to fill in a new special online form.
It contains information about the country the traveler comes from, the address of his/her stay in Greece, the length of previous stay in other countries, which vehicle and through which border checkpoint he/she will enter the country. Personal information about the passengers is also needed.
The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) must be filled in up to 48 hours before entering the country. The registered person receives an email and a code to show on the border control authorities.