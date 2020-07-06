The new week in Bulgaria starts with rain in some regions of northwest part of the country. Around noon and in the afternoon on Monday in the western half of the country there will be conditions for intense short-term precipitation and thunders.

Temperatures will vary between 28 and 35 degrees. Along the Danube and in Southeastern Bulgaria the weather will be hotter.

A cold front will pass over the country on Tuesday. There will be conditions for intense rainfall and hail. The wind will intensify, especially in the northwestern regions.

From Wednesday to the end of the week, the atmosphere over the country will gradually stabilize and there will be more hours of sunshine.

In the middle of the week the temperatures will go slightly down. After that it will become hot again. At the weekend the values will be above 30 degrees.