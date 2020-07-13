For fifth day in a row protesters gathered in the centre of Sofia. People demanded the resignation of the government and Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

Once again the meeting point is the Independence Square. In the previous days the protesters marched from the Council of Ministers building, along the Dondukov and Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevards to reach the National Assembly and Eagle Bridge, after which they returned to the government building.

During the weekend there were protests in a number of other cities in the country - Varna, Plovdiv, Burgas, Gabrovo and Pleven.