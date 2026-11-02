По думите на украинския президент първоначално е било ударено училище, в което се разпределяла хуманитарна помощ

Руски сили са бомбардирали село Комишуваха в украинската Запорожка област, при което са загинали 24 души. Това съобщи украинският президент Володимир Зеленски в публикации в Телеграм и Фейсбук.

Най-малко петима души са ранени, уточни държавният глава.

Русия възобнови ударите по Херсонска област след края на примирието в Олешки

По думите на Зеленски руските войски първоначално са пуснали бомби върху училище в селото, където се разпределяла хуманитарна помощ.

Последвал е втори удар с девет бомби, като е било атакувано и укритие.

Редактор: Георги Иванов
Източник: Иво Тасев, БТА

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