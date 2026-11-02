Руски сили са бомбардирали село Комишуваха в украинската Запорожка област, при което са загинали 24 души. Това съобщи украинският президент Володимир Зеленски в публикации в Телеграм и Фейсбук.

Най-малко петима души са ранени, уточни държавният глава.

Русия възобнови ударите по Херсонска област след края на примирието в Олешки

An utterly horrific Russian attack on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Since this morning, the settlement has been hit several times by aerial bombs. The strikes targeted a school used for humanitarian purposes – people were receiving humanitarian aid there. After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover. Tragically, 18 people have already been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people have been injured. A rescue operation is underway at the site, and the search for people continues. It is extremely difficult. Military forces, first responders, and special services are involved. The Russians could not have been unaware that every week, local residents who had remained in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid at that very location. And this is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation and no real justice. After the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, there was a moment when the next steps could have shown that progress toward peace was possible. With these killings, Russia is sending an entirely opposite signal: Russia is counting on more killings. There must be a response to this – a response from the world. A strong and tough response. A response to Russia. And support for Ukraine. We must protect lives. Thank you to everyone who is helping!