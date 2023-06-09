Bulgaria's National Assembly approved at first reading the extention of the state budget for 2022. A total of 201 MPs backed up the proposal.

The deadline for proposals between first and second reading was reduced to three days. There is no need to resort to the so-called Silver Fund, Finance Minister Assen Vassilev said. He proposed that the words regarding the Silver Fund be deleted, so as to eliminate any possibility of using the money from it legally as well as in practical terms.