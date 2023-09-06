The Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament took today the final decision to close the procedure for the hearing of the candidate for the next EU Commissioner from Bulgaria, Iliana Ivanova, a spokesman for the institution said Wednesday.

The Conference of Presidents closes the hearing procedure and puts the final vote on Iliana Ivanova on the agenda of next week's plenary session in Strasbourg, the spokesman added. The vote is scheduled to take place on 12 September.

Ivanova was heard Tuesday by two EP committees in Brussels. Speaking to journalists, the chairs of the parliamentary committees assessed the hearing as "excellent". It is expected that, after receiving the MEPs' approval, Ivanova will be appointed, with the support of the EU Council, as EU commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth until the end of the Commission's mandate next autumn