A van with 17 illegal migrants has collided with a taxi on the Ring Road in Sofia on Wednesday morning.

13 of the migrants have been taken to a hospital. Noone was seriously injured.

The driver of the car was detained. He is 18-year-old and had no driving license. Before the crash he had not stopped when a police patrol tried to check the vehicle on Trakia highway. A chase ensued.It ended after the accident on the capital's Ring Road.