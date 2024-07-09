Bulgaria's state gas supplier Bulgargaz has filed a lawsuit against Russia's Gazprom Export at the ICC International Court of Arbitration in Paris, the Bulgarian company announced.

The Bulgarian side is seeking compensation of more than 400 million euro for damages suffered as a result of the unilateral suspension of natural gas supplies in April 2022.

In May 2024, Bulgargaz EAD sent an invitation to Gazprom Export to voluntarily settle the claim under the contract between the two companies. The Russian side has done nothing to settle the issue out of court, the statement said.