The expert jury, numerous professionals from the world of television, film and production, as well as many famous guests from the creative industry, will gather in Pula on July 16th where the semi-final judging for International Emmy® Awards will take place. United Media, the leading media company in Southeast Europe, will soon be hosting, for the third time in a row, after Dubrovnik and Athens, the semi-final round of this prestigious international award. The jury of television, film and production professionals will evaluate projects within the Best Performance by an Actor category, one of 16 categories for this award. According to the rules of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the names of the members of the expert jury that will ultimately determine the nominees for the Fifty-second International Emmy® Award will be released only after the jury process has taken place.

Aleksandra Subotić, CEO of United Media, said this before the prestigious event:

''We are proud of our cooperation with the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences that has been taking place for several years now. It is a great honour for us to be given the opportunity to host this important selection process again this year and to be recognized as a media company that continuously creates high-quality and original content in all our markets. We look forward to the upcoming meetings with all representatives of television and film production, thus gathering a unique combination of talent and expertise.”

In the very heart of beautiful Istria, during the oldest film festival in Croatia, the Pula Film Festival, many guests of United Media and Nova TV will gather for this occasion and through their presence will aggrandize the event, which will culminate with a festive gala dinner.

Dražen Mavrić, CEO at Nova TV said: ''It is an honour to bring this prestigious semi-final judging event for this prestigious award to Croatia for the second time, to beautiful Pula, synonymous with creativity and production excellence. The trust given to us is a confirmation of our success, value and quality of production of Nova TV, which sets us apart on domestic and foreign markets”.

United Media is a production leader at the regional level, while also having a significant role at the global level by delivering more than forty thousand hours of original content through more than fifty television channels, on a market of more than forty million people every year. As a leading media company in Southeast Europe, which operates in eight countries, it is a natural and strategic step to connect with the oldest film festival in Croatia. Thus, on July 17th, the day after the event connected with the International Emmy® Award, United Media in cooperation with Pula Film Festival will host another important international event. It is the pitching of television series and awarding as the final act of the international workshop ''Make the scene''. The best project will be awarded ten thousand euros and an opportunity to further develop the project, which will be provided by United Media. The jury that will decide the winner consists of Nataša Buljan, Goran Bogdan and Mišo Mogorović. Participants will previously have had an opportunity to participate in workshops under the mentorship of Greek screenwriter Nicos Panayotopoulos, author and co-author of numerous award-winning screenplays for short films, TV-series and feature films (“Truants”, 1996, “My Brother and I”, 1998, “False Alarm”, 2000, “The King”, 2003, “Totally Married” 2003, “The Wake”, 2006).

This year Pula will be a focal point and a combination of numerous strong and unique creative energies from different parts of the world. There we will witness quality productions and projects that enrich lives, bring people together and inspire.