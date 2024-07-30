European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked France and Greece for assisting Bulgaria with the wildfires via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

This is EU solidarity in action, Von der Leyen wrote on X.

This summer, 556 firefighters from 12 countries and an EU rescue fleet of 28 planes and 4 helicopters stand ready to fight wildfires, she added.

On Monday, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry thanked France and Spain for their support in extinguishing the wildfires. On Tuesday, the firefighters will be joined by teams from Spain and Czechia. On June 28, Bulgaria activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.