Bulgaria will host the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025. The proposal was voted on during the 46th session of of the WHC in New Delhi, India.

Bulgaria raised its candidacy for being a host after the Minister of Culture Nayden Todorov held meetings with delegates from the various countries, where a positive attitude of support was seen. The candidacy also received support from the parliamentary represented parties in our country, Todorov said.

On July 30, the government approved the candidacy of Prof. Dr. Nikolay Nenov for the chairmanship of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in June - July 2025 in Sofia, the Ministry of Culture reports. Dr. Nikolay Nenov is a professor of museology and ethnology and director of the Regional History Museum in Ruse. The last time the country hosted a high-level UNESCO forum was in 1985, when the General Conference session of the organization was held in Sofia.