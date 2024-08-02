Due to a large-scale project involving the implementation and commissioning of a new version of the National Visa Information System, the consular services of the Bulgarian diplomatic and consular missions will stop accepting applications for visas and for Bulgarian identity documents - passport and identity card, in the period August 9 to August 18.

It will be possible to issue temporary passports and to authenticate declarations in emergency and humanitarian cases, such as natural disasters, urgent travel related to the illness or death of a close family member, travelling of minor children, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Citizens who have scheduled appointments for submitting applications for the issuance of a passport and identity card or for certifications and legalizations in the period August 6-18 should contact the relevant consular office to reschedule their appointment.