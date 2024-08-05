Bulgaria introduces mandatory disinfection of vehicles at all border crossings because of outbreaks of small ruminant plague in Northern Greece. The Bulgarian authorities have sent notification letters to all neighbouring countries about the introduction of the measure as of August 5.

PCR tests will be used on the animals and crossing the border will be allowed only after a negative result. Owners should be careful not to mix herds and that they monitor animals for symptoms. The contagious disease, which causes serious economic damage, has not been found on Bulgarian territory yet. Morbidity can reach 100% and herds are destroyed. The authorities point out that if herds are destroyed, the farmers will be compensated.