For the first time in the history of the prestigious Emmy® Awards, a Bulgarian media has been nominated in the News & Current Affairs category. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored NOVA investigative journalist Marieta Nikolaeva and cameraman Tassi Asenov's coverage on Bulgaria's biggest refugee tragedy, which occurred near Lokorsko. Proof of NOVA's success are the other nominations in this category from the BBC, Sky News, Channel 4, Al Jazeera, Globo News and UVDA, which come from five other countries - the UK, Brazil, India, Israel and Qatar.

Photo: NOVA / Krasena Angelova Marieta Nikolaeva

On 17 January last year, 18 migrants - children and men - were found dead near Lokorsko, suffocating in specially-built caches while trying to cross illegally. The vehicle was lined and pressurized like a metal coffin - without oxygen or light. For seven excruciating hours. Some of them survived by chance, as after a technical failure in the truck, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The survivors who were between life and death, were crawling and looking for help with last efforts. Six of the survivors stood exclusively in front of journalist Marieta Nikolaeva and the camera of Tassi Asenov and told the heartbreaking story of the horror of the deadly journey, of migrant trafficking and of the helpless feeling of friends dying in your arms. They are all escaping from Afghanistan in search of a normal life. They say the truck passed four police checks since it crossed the border into Sofia. Six Bulgarians were arrested for the tragic incident, who organized the illegal transport and took hefty sums for it. Among them is a former border policeman.

Tasi Asenov

"The Emmy® Award nomination is a remarkable achievement for NOVA and Bulgaria. It is a great honor for us that NOVA is the first Bulgarian media to be honored by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in this category with such serious competition. My congratulations go to Marieta and Tassi. Their precise journalistic work ranks them among the most experienced journalists from all over the world. The recognition is all the more precious because it comes in the year in which NOVA celebrates its 30th anniversary and confirms the result of our commitment to offering quality television journalism," commented Dirk Gerkens, CEO of Nova Broadcasting Group.

“In a world rocked by increasing turmoil and conflict, the importance of reliable broadcast journalism is more crucial than ever.” said Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We salute the journalists around the world who risk their safety every day, and tragically sometimes their lives, to bring important human and political issues front and center.”

In addition to the tragedy near Lokorsko, nominated for the Emmy® Award in the News and Current Affairs category are stories on the Israel-Hamas conflict, a pay scheme at the Rio de Janeiro`s City Council, an investigation into the October 7 massacre, in which more than 1,200 people in Israel were killed by Hamas terrorists, an undercover report on a secret hospital during the civil war in Myanmar, a deadly loan app scam in India, and the story of two siblings held captive by Hamas.

The international winners of the Emmy® News & Current Affairs Awards will be honored alongside their American counterparts during a formal ceremony in New York City on September 25 this year.

Information about NOVA (Bulgaria)

NOVA is the leading poly-thematic TV channel in Bulgaria, distinguished by its innovative programs and the introduction of many international TV formats in the country Supporting Bulgarian films and series has become a trademark of the media. NOVA offers high-quality current affairs programmes and its newscasts are among the leading sources of information, according to annual reports by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. Behind the "Trust the Experience" message are established journalists with a mission to report objectively. The media outlet has collaboration agreements with the U.S. Agency for Global Media, CNN and DW. NOVA is in the portfolio of one of the largest multi-platform and technology companies in Bulgaria - Nova Broadcasting Group, part of United Media, a member of the leading telecommunications and media operator in Southeast Europe, United Group.