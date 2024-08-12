Bulgaria has secured the second position among Balkan countries and stands 26th overall in the medal rankings at the Paris 2024 Olympics. It is among the 28 nations that won three gold medals. The country's tally of 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals is the highest since the Athens 2004 Olympics.

Bulgaria's best-ever performance was at the Seoul 1988 Olympics, where it finished 7th with a total of 10 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

In the current Paris 2024 games, the competition for the top spot was fierce between the USA and China, with the USA ultimately securing first place after their women's basketball team won the final match. The USA ended with 40 gold medals, the highest number ever, while China followed closely with 40 golds and finished second in total medals with 91. Great Britain and France completed the top four, with 65 and 64 medals respectively.