The businessman Rumen Gaitanski nicknamed the Wolf, Ivan Georgiev, a representative of Roadway Construction - Gaitanski's company, and the former head of the Bulgarian Development Bank, Stoyan Mavrodiev (2017-2020), are accused of an unsecured loan of BGN 150 million granted by the Bulgarian Development Bank to Roadway Construction in 2019, the prosecutor's office said. Mavrodiev and Gaitanski were charged in absentia, and the representative of Roadway Construction was detained for 24 hours.

The case was initiated following a signal submitted in October 2022.