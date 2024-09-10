President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Silyanovska-Davkova arrives in Bulgaria on Friday. Her visit will be her first since she took office in May, macedonian media reported.

Silyanovska will attend the visit of the Macedonian Opera and Ballet in Sofia, which will present "Nabucco" by Giuseppe Verdi.

According to unofficial information of the macedonian media, during her visit in Bulgaria Silyanovska will meet President Rumen Radev. They are expected to sit together in the audience. Also according to unconfirmed information Siljanovska will be accompanied by two ministers.