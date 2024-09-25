At 11 AM on the 1st of October the National Early Warning and Alert System and the BG-Alert System will be tested. One objective is to check the technical condition of both systems and the other is to train the population to recognize the alerts and messages.

During the testing a national alert/end of alert signal will be broadcast via the acoustic devices of the National Early Warning and Public Alert System (NEWPAS).

The test will take place in the cities of Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Vratsa, Stara Zagora; in municipalities in the districts of Vidin, Pernik and Yambol; in settlements in a 30 km zone around Kozloduy NPP. It is also planned to include the local warning systems integrated to the NEWPAS, built in sites whose activity creates a risk of disaster.

During the BG-Alert test a message will be distributed to citizens' mobile devices throughout the country, containing text in Bulgarian and English. Receipt of the message will be a one-off, accompanied by a specific sound and/or vibration. BG-Alert test messages are subject to management and can be activated or deactivated by users.