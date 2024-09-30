A State Aviation Operator crew is standing by to fly to Lebanon as soon as the phased evacuation of the Bulgarians there is given a green light. This was reported to caretaker PM Dimitar Glavchev on Monday morning at a Council of Ministers meeting on the situation in Beirut.

The Foreign Ministry staff who are going to accompany the first group of evacuees have also been selected.

At this time no Bulgarians returning with the organized flight have stated they are in need of accommodation but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to assist any such persons with the use of its facilities.

The Bulgarian citizens in Lebanon will most probably be evacuated in two flights on board the government airplane, caretaker Minister of Defence Atanas Zapryanov announced in Varna.

