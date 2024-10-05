The historic building of the Bulgarian Parliament on Pl. “National Assembly” 2 was illuminated in green light in solidarity with the European organ donation and transplantation day. The initiative was taken by the Executive Agency "Medical Supervision", which for another year supports the Council of Europe's Donor Day, celebrated since 1996.

The aim is to raise public awareness of the meaning and importance of donation and transplantation as an opportunity to save lives.

In addition to the old National Assembly building, buildings in over 20 municipalities across the country were also illuminated in green.

Photo: BTA

Among them were the building of the Chelopech Municipality and that of the Diagnostic and Consultative Centre (DCC) in Razgrad.

836 patients are waiting for a transplantation in Bulgaria. There are 770 patients in need of kidney transplantation, 22 - of heart, 19 - of liver and 10 - of lung.

Редактор: Калина Петкова