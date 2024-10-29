In the last two days of October the clouds will be temporarily increasing. Around noon on Wednesday it is possible to rain briefly in insignificant amounts in the mountains. Daytime temperatures will be between 17 and 22 degrees. On Thursday - a degree or two higher.

The first days of November will be foggy at dawn, with low visibility in places. Clouds will be dynamic, more significant on Sunday, when local precipitation is expected, again in non-significant amounts. Winds will increase along the passing cold front and will be with cold gusts, especially noticeable on Saturday. Cooling will be felt at the very end of the week and Sunday morning temperatures will be between 4 and 9-10 degrees. Daytime temperatures will remand between 9 and 14 degrees.

November will continue with cool weather. If current forecasts hold, the upcoming week will have foggy and frosty conditions in the mornings with temperatures around and below freezing. Rain will fall around the middle of the period and snow will fall on the mountains. During the day it will be cool - thermometers will show between 10 and 15 degrees.