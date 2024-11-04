In 63 out of 11 626 polling stations that should have been equipped with CCTV there was no live video feed and recording of the 27 October snap elections in Bulgaria. This was announced by the deputy chairperson and spokesperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Rositsa Mateva.

The data was provided by Information Services, Bulgaria's national system integrator for the country's electoral process. The CEC will instruct the respective district election commissions to collect the information from the precinct commissions and issue reports on administrative violations.

"If there was no internet connection in the polling stations in question, there would have been a problem with the real-time video broadcast, but if the equipment was on, there should have been a video recording of the equipment, which could have been downloaded and published on our website," Mateva explained.

The CEC has also asked for additional information on 10 polling stations for which there is a discrepancy in the data provided by the information services - it is not clear whether there is a recording for them or not.

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, led by Ahmed Dogan, There is Such a People (ITN), MECH and Velichie parties have already called for the elections to be annulled.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева