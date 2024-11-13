"Weather forecasting has proved to be quite a difficult task in recent days. There is a lot of uncertainty about the synoptic situation over the continent. It is constantly changing. Therefore, the scenarios that await us also change. The snow that fell on Tuesday is the earliest one. Next week there will be no snow in the lower parts of the country." This is what climatologist Simeon Matev said.

According to him, a cold front will pass over Bulgaria on Thursday. "Precipitation is expected - about 10-15 to 20 liters rain per square meter. There will be more rain in northwestern and eastern Bulgaria," he said. He added: "Against the background of these processes, snow will fall on Thursday around and after noon in the Western Pre-Balkan - in the areas around Berkovitsa and Chiprovtsi, as well as on Petrohan." Snowflakes may also fall in Sofia, but snow cover is unlikely."

On Friday and Saturday the weather will remain cold as for mid-November.

Редактор: Калина Петкова