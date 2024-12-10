We Continue the Change Co-chairman Kiril Petkov submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity. ''Today, I signed a waiver of my parliamentary immunity. Neither Peevski, nor the other thugs, nor their ''puppets'' can bend us", Kiril Petkov wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov asked Parliament to lift the immunity of Petkov. The reason is the arrest of GERB leader Boyko Borissov in 2022, which was later declared illegal by the court. According to the prosecution, Petkov, who was prime minister at the time, exceeded his authority by ordering Borissov's arrest.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева