NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Bulgaria on December 19, the Ministry of Defense announced. During his visit, he will inspect the Novo Selo training ground and meet with the political and military leadership of the Ministry of Defense.

The visit includes a review of the activities of the multinational battle group stationed in Bulgaria, for which Italy serves as the framework country.

In the late afternoon, Mark Rutte and Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov are expected to address media representatives at Novo Selo.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева