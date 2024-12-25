Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil led the Christmas service in the capital's St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral. In the festive litury, he called on believers to make sense of wisdom following the example of the three wise men who came to worship the Savior and offer him their gifts.

"The wonderful news of the Nativity of Christ, each time perceived and experienced anew, reminds us of the deepest joy given to humans. It tears us away from everything that is mundane and transient and directs us to the beginnings and the deepest secrets of existence seen in the light of the event that, once and for all, changed and made sense of the entire history of mankind. It reconciles us with heaven and reopens for each of us the doors of the kingdom of God - a kingdom of light and love, of peace and joy," said the Patriarch.



