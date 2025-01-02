From 1 January 2025 Bulgaria becomes a full member of the Schengen area. Our country's accession to the border control-free zone will allow bulgarians to travel freely in Europe.

Bulgaria's travel to Schengen has lasted 13 years. Our country became a full member of the space after our main opponents, Austria and the Netherlands, raised their last objections and our country fulfilled the final condition - the flow of illegal migrants decreased by 40%.

The big breakthrough came at the end of 2023, when it was decided to lift the air and water restrictions. In the autumn of 2024 Vienna also dropped its last conditions, making the entry of Sofia and Bucharest possible.

Редактор: Калина Петкова