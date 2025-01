The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission approved the prices of electricity for households, the preferential prices of electricity and the premiums of producers of combined production of electricity and heat and the premiums of producers of renewable energy sources as of 01.01.2025.

The Commission confirmed an average increase of the electricity price for household consumers by 8.42%. For the customers of Electrohold the price increases by 8.36%, for the customers of EVN - by 8.39% and for the customers of Energo-Pro - by 8.55%.

