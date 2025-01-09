On Friday night there will be fog or low clouds in many places in the lowlands and valleys, and over western and central Bulgaria. South-southwesterly wind will blow across eastern Bulgaria and in places north of the mountains. Minimum temperatures will be in a wide range, from minus 3° in some valleys and lowlands to 10° in places in the Pre-Balkan.

Rain will fall in the evening in northwestern areas, which will quickly turn to snow as temperatures drop. Winds from the northwest will increase and cold air will blow in. Maximum temperatures, in most places, will be between 12° and 17°. Rain and snow will fall in many parts of the country during the night against Saturday along the passing cold front.

On Saturday there will be precipitation in more places in southern Bulgaria, the Balkan Mountains and the Pre-Balkan, said the weather forecaster Mariana Popova from the National Weather Forecast Institute. As the weather gets colder, in many areas the rain will turn to snow. Temperatures will be from minus 1°-0° to 5°-6°. Precipitation will temporarily stop by evening, but snow will fall again overnight into Sunday from the southwest.

Sunday and Monday will be a bit colder, with more precipitation, mostly snow. Snow cover will form and linger. Winds will be mostly moderate, on the weekend from the northwest, temporarily strong in the Danube Plain.

By Tuesday morning the precipitation will stop everywhere during the day and the clouds will break and decrease. Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 8°, minus 10° in some, mainly basin areas, and daytime temperatures will be around freezing. Winds will weaken.

In the middle of the week the northwest wind will temporarily strengthen. Clouds will be variable, with little chance of precipitation. It will be another degree or two colder in the morning, daytime temperatures will begin to rise.

