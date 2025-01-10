Cold air will bring temperatures in Bulgaria down on Saturday. It will be cloudy. There will be rainfalls and snowfalls in the northwestern regions. There will be rainfalls in the eastern regions of the country. Minimum temperatures will be around minus 1 to 4°C and the highest - between 1 and 6°C.

In the mountains, snow will fall mainly over the western massifs and the Balkan Mountain. There will be moderate to strong westerly wind. The highest temperature at an altitude of 1200 m. will be 2°C; at 2000 m. - around 0°C.

At the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy with rainfall. The highest temperatures will be 5-6°C. Sea water temperature is 8-9°C.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева