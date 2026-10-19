Военнослужещ от Военновъздушните сили на САЩ паднал по време на въздушна демонстрация преди началото на колежански футболен мач в Сан Антонио в събота вечерта. По-късно той починал в болница, съобщиха военни представители. Инцидентът е потвърден и от видеозапис.

Кадри, заснети от трибуните на стадион „Аламодоум“, показват как военнослужещият се спуска с въже от конструкцията под покрива на съоръжението, преди да падне на игрището.

UPDATE: UPDATE: US military officer dies after rappelling accident at UTSA-Navy football game. A US Air Force serviceman has died after plunging 150ft from the rafters in front of horrified football fans during a pregame stunt. The unnamed military officer was one of four rappelling from the Alamodome roof ahead of the Navy-UTSA football game in San Antonio when he slipped. About halfway through the descent, one of the four appeared to lose control as he slid down the rope. Screams rang out across the arena as stunned onlookers witnessed the soldier plummet to the ground. Medics rushed onto the pitch to haul the injured man onto a stretcher before he was carted off the field. The San Antonio Fire Department transported the man in life- threatening condition to a nearby hospital. A spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base confirmed the service member died from his injuries, military outlet Task and Purposereports. “The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available,” the Nellis spokesperson told the outlet. The game was halted while medics attended to the man, whose stunt formed part of UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans night. More than 20,000 fans had packed out the stadium to attend the match. Although he has not been named, the victim was identified as a service member assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2. The Air Force unit trains tactical air controllers who embed with soldiers to direct and coordinate airstrikes from the ground. The 6th Combat Training Squadron is based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, although Detachment 2 operates from Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis. The UTSA offered their “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to the soldier and his family after the incident on Saturday night. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s football game. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues. “We recognize that members of our campus community may be emotionally affected by this incident and are activating wellbeing services to support our faculty, staff and students.” The game began as planned shortly after, but was delayed further by a fire alarm that was quickly revealed to be a “false alarm”.