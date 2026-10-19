Той имал 15 години военна служба

Военнослужещ от Военновъздушните сили на САЩ паднал по време на въздушна демонстрация преди началото на колежански футболен мач в Сан Антонио в събота вечерта. По-късно той починал в болница, съобщиха военни представители. Инцидентът е потвърден и от видеозапис.

Кадри, заснети от трибуните на стадион „Аламодоум“, показват как военнослужещият се спуска с въже от конструкцията под покрива на съоръжението, преди да падне на игрището.

Загиналият е идентифициран като технически сержант Иън Патерсън от Военновъздушните сили на САЩ. Той бил инструктор в подразделение за тактическо управление на въздушната поддръжка и служил във Форт Стюарт, щата Джорджия. Според официалната информация Патерсън имал 15 години военна служба. 

Инцидентът се разследва.

След смъртта на гръцки фен: Извънредни мерки за сигурност преди мача за Суперкупата на УЕФА

Видеозаписи показват как хора се втурват към военнослужещия, докато той лежи неподвижно на игрището. По-късно той е изведен от терена с медицинска количка за голф.

Университетът на Тексас в Сан Антонио беше организирал събития в чест на военнослужещите и ветераните по време на мача срещу Военноморската академия на САЩ. Началото на срещата беше отложено заради инцидента, а впоследствие университетският отбор на Сан Антонио спечели двубоя.

Представители на университета и градските власти изразиха съболезнования на семейството на загиналия, неговите колеги от армията и всички, засегнати от трагедията.

Редактор: Дарина Методиева
Източник: NBC News

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