Those voters who are haven’t decided yet will have more time to think. At exactly 4 o'clock on Sunday morning, we turn back the hands of the clock by one hour. This is how our country, along with the rest of the EU, switches from summer to winter astronomical time.

Astronomical time is the time we use from October to March, i.e. winter time. Clockwise in Europe was introduced in 1976 at the request of France. In Bulgaria, this practice was introduced in 1979. By a decree of 1997, daylight saving time comes into force at 3:00 a.m. on the last Sunday in March.

Редактор: Калина Петкова