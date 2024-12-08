Because of the seriously deteriorated security situation in Syria in recent hours, the Foreign Ministry strongly recommends bulgarian citizens residing in the country not to leave their homes until public order is normalised.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Damascus is in constant contact with the bulgarian citizens and their family members who have sought assistance to leave Syria, the Foreign Ministry assures. The security situation is being monitored with caution and, if the opportunity arises, the necessary actions will be taken to ensure the safe departure of those who have expressed their wish to leave the country.

According to DP-Damascus, 15 bulgarian citizens and their family members have sought assistance to leave the country. According to local authorities, a total of 71 bulgarian citizens are residing in the country on a permanent or long-term basis.

Редактор: Калина Петкова