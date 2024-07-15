In June, Bulgaria's annual inflation rate rose to 2.5%, up from 2.3% in May, the National Statistical Institute reported on Monday. However, in June there was deflation of 0.2%, consistent with the previous month's change.

For June, there was minimal price growth noted in health services and the entertainment and culture sectors, while restaurant services and accommodations saw increases exceeding two percent.

Despite these increases, most categories of goods and services experienced price declines, including food, communications, transport, and clothing and footwear.

Year-to-date inflation, comparing June 2024 to December 2023, is at 0.2%, while the average annual inflation rate from July 2023 to June 2024 is 4.6%. This rate was also noted in reports by the European Commission and the European Central Bank regarding the country's readiness to join the Eurozone.