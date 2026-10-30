Today is the last day of the election campaign ahead of the second round of the presidential election. The campaign ends tonight and at exactly midnight the official reflection day begins ahead of the decisive vote.

On Sunday, the two presidential tickets nominated by initiative committees will face each other: Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, and Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. In the first round, Iotova received nearly three percentage points more votes than Gyurov.

The reflection day begins at midnight tonight, bringing an end to campaigning and the publication of opinion poll data. On Sunday — election day — voters will be able to go to polling stations and cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Unlike in the first round, more Bulgarians will be eligible to vote in the runoff — 6,599,048 people. The number of eligible voters has increased because some people reached the age of 18 during the current election week.

A total of 12,683 polling stations will once again open in Bulgaria and abroad. These elections will be conducted primarily using voting machines, with devices available in 11,902 polling stations. Voting will be conducted using paper ballots in just over 3,000 stations.

Polling station election commissions are required to count the votes, prepare the results protocol and submit their election documents within 24 hours of the vote.

The first results from the Central Election Commission will be released 48 hours after election day. The final results must also be announced within three days of the vote, which falls on November 4.

Редактор: Калина Петкова