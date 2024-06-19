The 50th Parliament failed to elect a National Assembly speaker at the beginning of its first session on Wednesday.

There were four candidates: Raya Nazaryan (GERB-SDS), Petar Petrov ("Vazrazhdane"), Silvi Kirilov ("There Is Such a People") and Yuliana Mateeva ("Velichie"). Raya Nazaryan and Petar Petrov had the most votes in favour and their candidacies were put to a second vote, but again did not get the required 50% plus one vote.

Only members of Vazrazhdane voted in favour of their nominee - 41 in total. 112 MPs voted against and 85 MPs abstained.

115 MPs from GERB-SDS and DPS voted "for" Raya Nazaryan. 69 MPs voted against and 53 abstained.

The procedure will continue on Thursday.