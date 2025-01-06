Increase in the price of basic foods on the market at the start of the new year. This is according to the weekly bulletin of the Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Auctions. The most noticeable difference is in oil and flour, which rose by 4.3 and 3.8%.

There is also a noticeable increase in the price of sugar. The comparison is between the first week of this year and the last week of 2024. In this period sugar has risen by about 7% and is currently trading at just over BGN 2 per kilogram. It will also be more expensive to buy yoghurt with a fat content of more than 3%, as well as fresh milk, where the increase is about 2%. There is also a rise in prices for chicken meat and eggs size M.